14th Chancery Court District helps area residents overcome expenses by hosting annual free clinic

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Legal services can be expensive, and costs are typically top of mind for most people when it comes to accessibility.

That’s why the 14th Chancery Court District is helping some area residents overcome that obstacle by hosting its annual free clinic.

The in-person, family law legal assistance clinic will provide services for No-Fault Divorce, Adult Name Change, Simple Wills, Advanced Healthcare Directive, and Power of Attorney.

Regarding No-Fault Divorce, both parties must agree and sign documents.

Qualified applicants must live in Lowndes, Clay, Oktibbeha, Noxubee, Webster and Chickasaw Counties.

Chancellor Paula Drungole-Ellis will be hosting this year’s clinic at the Lowndes County Courthouse on Friday, August 7, from 12 pm until 4 pm.

To find out if you qualify or to register for the clinic, visit their website at 14thchanceeryms.com.

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