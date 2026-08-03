Mississippi adds roundabout to campus

STARKVILLE, Miss. – When Mississippi State students return to campus later this month, they’ll be welcomed with a new type of intersection.

A new roundabout has opened at the Stone Boulevard and Bost Drive intersection, by the Barnes and Noble Bookstore. In the past, both the North and southbound lanes were misaligned, and that led to issues trying to make left turns. Along with these issues, there was also a safety concern for pedestrians who needed to cross the road.

“It was difficult to enter traffic,” said associate VP of administration Saunders Ramsey. “Difficult to go across traffic. Combine that with there was no real safe controlled pedestrian. It was a mess, so it really solved 2 problems, which were vehicular conflicts and pedestrian conflicts.”

Ramsey said that the project has been a part of the schools’ master plan since 2020, with construction finally starting back in November of 2025. Ramsey sees the new roundabout as a major improvement for the flow of traffic on campus.

“I think the students are going to see a much safer crossing of a major thoroughfare,” said Ramsey. “You’re going to see a traffic improvement because of the lack of conflicts. So, both from a safety standpoint and a functional standpoint, you’re going to see a much better traffic flow. Also, it’s going to improve the appearance of the campus. We’ll still install a flagpole, which will house multiple flags. It’ll just be a very attractive entrance to campus.”

The first day of school for Mississippi State students will be August 19.

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