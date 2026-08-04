Very Pleasant Today, Warmup In Sight

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) — Picture perfect skies will stick around today, along with comfortable conditions, but more heat and humidity is just around the corner.

TUESDAY: The high temperature will reach about 91° today, and lower-than-average humidity will keep the real-feel within ~5° of that high. Sunny skies prevail for most of the day, with just a couple of isolated clouds moving across our area — although we cannot rule out the possibility of a stray pop-up shower in the afternoon. Winds are out of the north-northwest at about 5 miles per hour.

TUESDAY NIGHT: Clouds will move back into our area, keeping some of the moisture in the atmosphere and enabling some patchy fog to form as sunrise approaches. The low temperature will be about 72° with calm winds.

WEDNESDAY: Temperatures will be — and feel — a little hotter, with slightly higher humidity (but not as much as will return by the end of the week). The high temperature will be 93° with a heat index approaching 99°. Mostly clear skies will continue, with some possible scattered clouds moving through in the afternoon.

END OF THE WEEK: Southerly flow from the Gulf will mark the return of abundant moisture returning to the atmosphere, causing increased heat stress and the return of afternoon showers and thunderstorms.