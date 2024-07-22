14th Chancery Court to host free legal assistance clinic

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – If you are looking for assistance with a no-fault divorce, adult name change, simple wills, or advanced healthcare directive (AHD), the 14th Chancery Court is looking to help.

On Friday, August 2, the 14th Chancery Court at the Clay County Courthouse is offering a free family law/legal assistance clinic from noon to 4 p.m.

The clinic is open to qualified applicants from Clay, Oktibbeha, Lowndes, Noxubee, Chickasaw, and Webster counties.

Volunteering attorneys will provide advice, help draft documents you need, and advise you on preparing for court.

To see if you qualify for this free clinic, visit 14thchanceryms.com or call (662)323-5130.

Download flyer: 14th Chancery Court Legal Assistance Clinic Flyer

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X