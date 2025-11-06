$150 million returned to Mississippians by State Treasurer’s in the past 5 years

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – $150 million, that’s how much the State Treasurer’s Office has returned to Mississippians in the past five years.

And, State Treasurer David McRae was in Starkville today trying to increase that amount.

McRae’s “Unclaimed Money Tour” made a stop at Umble Coffee in Starkville.

On average, the state is holding between $350 million and $400 million in unclaimed property.

These are things like uncashed tax refunds, paychecks, payments to vendors, returned deposits, and insurance checks.

Since the program began in 1982, $300 million has been returned; half of that during McRae’s time in office.

His office has also introduced the Money Match system which automatically sends checks to people with unclaimed property.

For McRae, it’s about getting the money back to where it belongs.

“It’s a big deal to us. We want to do it. It’s not the state’s money. This money doesn’t belong to the State of Mississippi. It belongs to the people of Mississippi, and it’s our responsibility at the Treasury to get that back,” said McRae.

If you’re curious about whether you have unclaimed property, go to treasury.ms.gov to get the search started.

