16-year-old girl reunited with parents after apparent kidnapping

A 16-year-old girl who was reportedly kidnapped in front of her mother on Monday night in the Bronx is now safe, New York City police said Tuesday. Karol Sanchez was reunited with her mother on Tuesday.

“Thank you to all who have worked very hard to track down the people involved in this case,” police said on Twitter.

Sanchez was walking with her mother along Eagle Avenue near East 156th Street, around 11:20 p.m. Monday when a tan, four-door sedan pulled up beside them, police said. Two men jumped out and grabbed the teenager, dragging her into the vehicle and pushing her mother to the ground.

Two additional men were also in the car, and they drove off with the victim. A grainy surveillance video captured the apparent kidnapping, also showing Sanchez’s mom struggling with one of the men before he pushes her. The 36-year-old was not injured in the incident.

Sanchez and her family were visiting family friends in New York City from upstate in Dutchess county, CBS New York reported. Police believed Sanchez to be in imminent danger of serious bodily harm or death and released an Amber Alert to New York City residents Tuesday morning.

Sanchez is being interviewed by police.

“Karol Sanchez has been located in the Bronx, she is safe and unharmed,” Chief Rodney Harrison tweeted. “Great work by the @NYPDnews and all of our federal partners. Thank you to everyone in the community for your assistance.”