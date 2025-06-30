New Maben Mayor and Board of Alderman now sworn in

MABEN, Miss. (WCBI) – The town of Maben is ushering in a new era of leadership.

Mayor Lee Shuffield and the board of aldermen were all sworn in this afternoon, June 30.

Shuffield is new to the office.

There are also two new aldermen on the board.

Shuffield said he decided to run after seeing businesses, such as the grocery store and bank, leave town.

He’s optimistic that local, state, and aldermen leaders will help grow the town.

“I saw these things that had deteriorated over the years, so I decided that if now is the time that I want to see what I could do to try and help. Like I said, the heritage I had here with family, what I’ve seen over the years, and growing up in this town, and I wanted to see things change,” said Shuffield.

Shuffield said the town leaders will look to increase revenue where they can.

This board will serve until 2029.

