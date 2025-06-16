17-year-old reported missing in Prentiss Co.

PRENTISS COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help to find a missing teenager.

17-year-old Tristyn Skylar Shouse was last seen at about 10:15 pm on Sunday, June 15, at his home on Highway 366 in the Marietta Community.

At the time, he was wearing a black shirt with a video game print on the front, green and black Under Armour shorts, and grey Under Armour shoes.

Tristyn is autistic.

If you know where Tristyn Shouse may be, or if you have any other information in this case, call the Prentiss County Sheriff’s Office.

