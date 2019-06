TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI)- An 18-wheeler crash in Tupelo shut down traffic on a major highway early Tuesday morning.

It happened on US-45, north of South Eason Blvd.

At last check, all southbound lanes are closed and traffic has been diverted to Main Street.

WCBI has been informed that one patient was transported to the hospital, non-emergency.

Crews are working to clear the scene.