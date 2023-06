18-wheeler loaded with scrap metal flips on Highway 45 South

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Slow traffic and a big mess on Highway 45 South in Lowndes County this morning.

This 18-wheeler flipped near the four-way stop at Frontage Road and Highway 45. The truck was loaded with scrap metal.

The entire load is scattered in the median.

The Mississippi Highway Patrol worked the accident and has reports of one injury.

