Unique boutique in Pontotoc caters to all sizes and ages

Sassy Britches Boutique has made a name for itself with diverse customer base

PONTOTOC, Miss. (WCBI) – Several years ago, Heather Bagwell was about to open a boutique, but she needed a catchy name.

“I’m kind of sassy,” Bagwell said.

So “Sassy Britches Boutique” started out in Bagwell’s She Shed, then a location near the bypass, and since January, Sassy Britches Boutique has been in the old Progressive Shoe Store location just off the square.

‘That was always my goal to be downtown,” Bagwell said.

Bagwell said she didn’t want her boutique to be like any others.

“I cater to more of the petites, tweens, and teens. I go all the way up to a 4x and more modest for a more mature lady,” Bagwell said.

The boutique has been popular, especially with the ladies in their 40s and above.

And this year, Sassy Britches was named “New Business of the Year” by the Pontotoc Chamber of Commerce and Main Street Association.

Leah Mitchell is Executive Director of the Chamber and Main Street Association, and said small businesses like Sassy Britches help drive the local economy.

“When cheerleaders come in and want sponsorships, it is the local business owners who help to do that. Those are the people they know, whose parents do business with. I have always encouraged that, when I was in business for myself, do business with people who do business with you,” Mitchell said.

Bagwell also said downtown businesses help each other out with referrals.

“Ms. Miriam Clark at antiques on Main Street, I can’t tell you how many times she has told people, ‘hey, look. If you want to shop after you leave here, go in our different stores and all’. The antique stores have really helped,” Bagwell said.

Looking to the future, Bagwell said she wants to continue building her business and eventually have her own building for Sassy Britches Boutique.

