18-wheeler overturns right off exit off Highway 82 in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A truck driver was able to walk away unscathed from a big rig accident.

This 18-wheeler flipped over on its side right off the Golden Triangle Regional Airport exit off Highway 82.

Mississippi Highway Patrolmen were on the scene.

The cause of the truck flipping over has not been determined.

No injuries were reported from the crash.

