Lowndes County honors county officials during County Govt. Month

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Lowndes County leaders were showing county officials their appreciation in honor of County Government Month.

Citizens gathered on the Lowndes County front lawn for live music, good food, and door prizes.

The annual event allows county citizens to speak with their elected officials in a laid-back environment and offers citizens educational opportunities about the services county officials provide.

“Anytime the citizenry can come and fellowship with their elected officials without having a complaint just talk to them and get to know them in an informal manner, it goes a long way to be able to talk to those people who represent you. But more importantly for the public to just come and have a nice day in the sun. And so that’s the reason we’ve been doing this and wanna continue to do it,” said Supervisor Leroy Brooks.

Organizers also gave away awards to county workers during the event.

