The assault happened Sunday at a Lowndes County home. Lowndes County Sheriff's deputies responded to a 911 call where the victim identified Fondren as the alleged attacker.

LOWNDES COUNTY,Miss. (WCBI)-An 18 year old from Alabama is charged with sexual assault in Lowndes County.

Scott Gregory Fondren is waiting for a bond hearing.

