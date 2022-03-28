18-year-old killed in Ackerman shooting

ACKERMAN,Miss. (WCBI)- A shooting investigation is underway in Ackerman.

Police Chief Tim Cook tells WCBI an 18-year-old male was shot around 2:30p.m on Sunday at the Milwood Apartment Complex.

He later died at the hospital.

Cook says there was an argument between the victim and another man before gun fire rang out.

Right now, a person of interest is in custody.

The shooting remains under investigation.

WCBI release more information as it becomes available.