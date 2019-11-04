19-year-old accused of rape, kidnapping in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – A teen accused of violently attacking a woman is back in police custody.

19-year-old Khaleb Knowles is charged with rape, kidnapping, and felony aggravated domestic assault.

The U.S Marshals picked him up on October 29.

Tupelo police said the alleged incident happened on October 21.

At the time, Knowles was out of jail on a $50,000 bond for allegedly shooting into a vehicle.

That shooting was reported on June 16 on South Gloster Street.

Knowles is now being held without bond.