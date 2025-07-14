Hot & Humid to Start the Work Week

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – With the weekend coming to an end, hot temperatures and humidity will not. Highs will remain in the 90s with showers and storms likely in the afternoon hours.

SUNDAY NIGHT: Showers and thunderstorms will begin to decrease with lows dropping into the low to mid 70s.

MONDAY: It will be a mostly dry morning with showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon. Some areas will experience rain while others might not. Highs will be in the low 90s with heat index values in the triple digits. Make sure to stay hydrated!

MONDAY NIGHT: Copy and paste of Sunday night with lows falling into the 70s. Patchy fog will be possible in the early morning hours.

MID-WEEK: Afternoon showers and storms will continue as we head into the middle of the week. Highs will increase into the mid 90s with lows in the 70s. Make sure to take breaks indoors as heat index values will be high!