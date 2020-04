STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A teenager was accused of attempting to break into cars in Starkville over the weekend.

19-year-old Johnathan Hagens was charged with attempted auto burglary and two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted weapon.

Hagens was arrested at the intersection of Hospital Road and North Jackson Street.

Starkville police said the responded to the area after a call from a vigilant resident