$2.3 million worth of marijuana seized in shipment of jalapeños

CBS News
George R.R. Martin: “Game Of Thrones” TV show ending is “freeing”

“I don’t think it was very good for me because the very thing that should have speeded me up actually slowed me down,” Martin said

1H ago

woodstock-cover-burk-uzzle-color-promo.jpg

Woodstock at 50, in the words, and music, of those who were there

A half-century after a mass of humanity converged on a farm in Bethel, N.Y. for three days of peace and music, musicians and concert-goers recall a unique moment for their generation

Aug 4

sting-and-trudie-styler-at-their-tuscan-estate-il-palagio-with-alina-cho-promo.jpg

Sting, Trudie Styler, and a villa in Italy

The singer-musician and his wife bought the dilapidated, 400-year-old Il Palagio, in Tuscany, for a song or two, and have brought the olive groves, vineyards and vegetable gardens back to life

11H ago

