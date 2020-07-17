2 injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police release a scary Facebook video of shooting outside of a hotel.

The shooting happened outside the Wingate Hotel on Wednesday night.

Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says two people were injured in the gunfight.

Investigators want to talk to the man wearing a white shirt and holding a gun in the video.

Shelton tells WCBI that someone rented a room at the hotel and threw a party.

There was an argument inside the room that spilled out into the parking lot.

No arrest has been made.

If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.