2 injured in Columbus shooting

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI)- Columbus police release a scary Facebook video of shooting outside of a hotel.
The shooting happened outside the Wingate Hotel on Wednesday night.
- Advertisement -
Columbus Police Chief Fred Shelton says two people were injured in the gunfight.
Investigators want to talk to the man wearing a white shirt and holding a gun in the video.
Shelton tells WCBI that someone rented a room at the hotel and threw a party.
There was an argument inside the room that spilled out into the parking lot.
No arrest has been made.
If you have any information call Golden Triangle Crime Stoppers.