Man’s body found in Tenn-Tom waterway in Itawamba Co.

ITAWAMBA COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The body of a man reported missing last month has been found in the Tenn-Tom Waterway.

Itawamba County Sheriff Mitch Nabors said on Tuesday, 911 received a call from boaters on the Tenn-Tom Waterway, reporting what they believed was a body floating in the water.

Sheriff Nabors, along with deputies and investigators, arrived on the scene and located the body about 500 yards from the boat ramp. The sheriff said the body was identified as Anthony Terrell Morgan, who was reported missing on June 23. Nabors said Morgan was last seen at the Blu Majik in Tupelo.

Investigators also found the vehicle Morgan was driving. It was located about 150 yards from the boat ramp. Morgan’s body has been sent to the state crime lab for an autopsy.

Sheriff Nabors also wants to thank all agencies involved in search and recovery efforts, including the Mississippi Department of Wildlife, Fisheries, and Parks, along with Itawamba Emergency Management.

