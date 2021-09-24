2 men are slain in separate overnight shootings in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Jackson police are investigating separate overnight shootings that left two people dead in Mississippi’s capital city. WLBT-TV reports that the two killings bring the city’s homicide total to 109. Police say the first shooting happened Thursday night on Lynch Street, where a man was shot multiple times. The second shooting happened just after midnight, in the early morning hours Friday, on McWillie Drive in north Jackson. In that killing, a 40-year-old man was shot in the head. Few other details were released Friday morning.