LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – About 20 roads remain underwater in Lowndes County.

Lowndes County Road Manager Ronnie Burns gave the update Friday during a Board of Supervisors meeting.

High waters have covered roads off of Highway 373, such as Stinson Creek and the Dewayne Hayes Campground.

Neighborhoods in southern Lowndes County, just off Spurlock Road are also underwater.

Many of the roads should be open later this weekend or Monday.