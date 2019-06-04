2019 MLB Draft: Day One & Two Recap

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) — The first ten rounds of the 2019 MLB Draft are complete, and ten players from Mississippi were selected to compete at the professional level.

Notable Selections (Round 1 & 2)

Round 1, Pick 28 (Milwaukee Brewers) – Mississippi State P Ethan Small

CBA 1, Pick 39 (Minnesota Twins) – Southern Miss RF Matt Wallner

Round 2, Pick 68 (Houston Astros) – Ole Miss SS Grae Kessinger

Round 4, Pick 110 (Chicago White Sox) – Loyd Star HS (MS) CF James Beard

Round 4, Pick 118 (New York Mets) – Mississippi State CF Jake Mangum

Round 5, Pick 159 (Colorado Rockies) – Ole Miss P Will Ethridge

Round 5, Pick 163 (Milwaukee Brewers) – Ole Miss C/OF Thomas Dillard

Round 6, Pick 172 (Detroit Tigers) – Ole Miss C Cooper Johnson

Round 6, Pick 188 (Tampa Bay Rays) – Mississippi State P Colby White

Round 6, Pick 192 (Chicago Cubs) – Mobile Christian (AL) C Ethan Hearn (Miss. St. Commit)

Round 10, Pick 307 (Atlanta Braves) – Mississippi Gulf Coast JC RF Brandon Parker