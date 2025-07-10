Texas man pleads guilty to sex charges in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – A Texas man pleads guilty to having sex with a Caledonia teenager.

42-year-old Tanner Stinson pleaded guilty to one count of interstate travel to engage in sex with a minor.

He was sentenced to ten years in prison.

Charges were filed against the Whitney, Texas, in September 2024 in Lowndes County.

Investigators said they met online through TikTok and chatted on other social media platforms.

Stinson is also facing state charges of sexual battery in Lowndes County and a similar charge in Texas.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.