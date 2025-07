Police in search of suspect after a shooting in Aberdeen

ABERDEEN, Miss. (WCBI) -One man is injured and another is on the run after a shooting in Aberdeen.

Investigators are searching for 41-year-old Willie Carter.

Police Chief Quinell Shumpert said the shooting happened on Scales Street at about 11 pm on Wednesday, July 9.

The victim was taken to a Jackson hospital for treatment.

If you know where Carter is, please call Aberdeen police at (662) 369-6454, or dial 911.

