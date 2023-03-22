2023 Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign brings awareness to state goods

ALABAMA (WCBI) – The 2023 Buy Alabama’s Best Campaign has begun!

Buy Alabama’s Best Day serves to increase awareness of Alabama food products, increase sales of Alabama goods and raise money for designated charities.

Alabama food manufacturers not only sell products in Alabama and employ Alabamians, but they also purchase large amounts of raw farm products to make goods, paper, boxes, and packaging.

The Buy Alabama’s Best campaign will run throughout the year and is designed to inform and educate consumers on what products are made in Alabama.

“We do A Day On The Lawn to create awareness and to also let our legislators know how important Alabama products are important to our state. Other things that we bring to the program is that we support Alabama charity and our charity is the children of Alabama and today we’ve donated over $850,000 to find a cure for childhood cancer,” said Ellie Taylor, Alabama Grocers Association.

Alabama food product sales have a $2 billion impact on the state’s economy, tax base, and food service industries, employing one out of every four Alabamians.

