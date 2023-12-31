2023 ends on a warm note!

COLUMBUS, Mississippi (WCBI) – We will end 2023 on a warm note. High temperatures on Sunday will reach 60 degrees. But, a cold front passes Sunday night to drop temperatures back to average for the remainder of the week.

SATURDAY NIGHT: It’ll be a cold night with low temperatures dropping into the upper 20s and low 30s.

SUNDAY: With highs near 60 degrees, New Year’s Eve will be a pleasant day. Sunshine will be plentiful to start the day; high clouds will increase in the afternoon.

SUNDAY NIGHT: A coat will be necessary for any outdoor holiday festivities. Temperatures will fall from the 40s and into the upper 30s by midnight. There is no chance for rain!

MONDAY: The effects of a *dry* cold front will be felt on New Year’s Day. Highs will struggle to reach 50 degrees. Clouds will partially clear out in the afternoon.

REST OF THE WEEK: Temperatures stay seasonable for the rest of the week. Showers are possible on Wednesday, especially for our southern communities. Thursday and Friday look dry before another chance for rain comes Saturday.