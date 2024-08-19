2024 Nissan Titan Pro-4x Truck Up for Grabs with Mississippi Lottery Promo

Top prize in August 27 Summer of Fun drawing comes with a cooler and cash

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery is cranking into high gear for the final Summer of Fun giveaway on Aug. 27. To wrap up the 15-week promotion, one lucky person will win the top prize of a 2024 Nissan Titan Pro-4x truck from Gulfport Nissan, $10,000 and a 65-quart RTIC cooler.

Second prize is $10,000; third prize is $5,000; and fourth prize is a Yeti Hopper cooler.

The summer promotion, in its third year, has garnered more than 150,000 entrants over the course of the campaign and has given away more than half a million dollars in prizes. With 15 total drawings (including the final Aug. 27 drawing), the Mississippi Lottery so far has awarded winners RecTeq pellet grills, Yeti and RTIC coolers, loads of cash, and a 20-foot party barge package, and a trailer from Performance Marine in Columbus. The Summer of Fun promotion began with the first weekly drawing on May 21.

To enter, scan a QR code at lottery play stations, lottery retailer in-store checkout screens, or sign up through the link sent to Mississippi Lottery Insiders starting Aug. 20. Winners will be notified by certified mail. Limit one entry per player. Players with multiple entries in a single drawing period will be disqualified. Sign up to become a Lottery Insider here. Read the complete rules here.

Jackpot Update

Tonight’s jackpots include the Powerball® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $44 million, with an estimated cash value of $21.7 million, and the Lotto America® jackpot, which is up to an estimated $7.19 million, with an estimated cash value of $3.55 million. The Mississippi Match 5 jackpot for tonight is up to an estimated $118,000. The Tuesday jackpot for Mega Millions® is up to an estimated $498 million, with an estimated cash value of $245.3 million.

