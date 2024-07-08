2024 winners will represent Miss Volunteer Mississippi organization

All three winners say they're ready to represent the Miss Volunteer Mississippi organization across the state.

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – Lauryl Joyner is the new Miss Mississippi Volunteer.

She was crowned last night during the finals at the Performing Arts Center at Tupelo High School.

Winners in the other two categories were: Izzy Karns, Miss Mississippi Teen Volunteer, and Georgia Bell Beard, Miss Spirit of Mississippi.

Each of the young ladies competed in a field of forty-seven contestants from across the state during the pageant, which not only stresses beauty, but volunteerism, empowerment, and other key traits.

“This is a million dreams wrapped in one and opportunities that have already come to me I can’t imagine the opportunities to come in 365 days, I am over the moon,” Joyner said.

“I can’t wait to share my organization across the state where I advocate for shelter and shelter pet adoption and work as a spokesperson for the MHP to spread the DRIVE campaign all across the state,” Karnes said.

“I am really looking forward to taking the stage at Miss Teen USA and hoping I do the best I can there and be the best Spirit of Mississippi I can be,” Beard said.

The three winners will also travel the state as part of the Mississippi Highway Patrol’s DRIVE campaign, helping teach young motorists the importance of safe driving.

