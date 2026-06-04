20th Annual Tupelo Elvis Festival underway in Tupelo

TUPELO, Miss. (WCBI) – An annual festival honoring the original American Idol is underway in the All-America City.

The 20th Tupelo Elvis Festival included a new event this year, hosted by the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club. ‘Taking Care of Brunch’ was a sold-out event at the fan club headquarters, right across from the Elvis Presley Birthplace and Museum.

The event was emceed by Dawson Horn, a teen Elvis Tribute Artist from New Albany. Horn was joined on stage by fellow ETAs, who belted out the familiar songs as brunch was served.

Mallorie Biffle is president of the Tupelo Elvis Fan Club and says the brunch is a great opportunity for the club to showcase not only its unique merchandise, but also the many community service projects the fan club supports.

Elvis Tribute Artists from around the world are taking part in the Tupelo ETA competition. The winner of that contest will represent Tupelo at the worldwide competition in Graceland in August.

For a complete list of Elvis Fest events, go to tupeloelvisfest.com.

You can also tune in tonight on WCBI News to learn about the event.

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