MS Museum of Natural Science says farewell to a slithery friend

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Museum of Natural Science is saying farewell to a slithery friend.

Elvis, the speckled kingsnake, is officially retiring from public programs and appearances at the museum.

According to a press release, Elvis has been on the job for nearly two decades.

The snake arrived at the museum in 2008 after being injured in the wild.

Elvis is non-venomous and a native of the Magnolia State.

As an ambassador for the museum, Elvis helped visitors learn about his species and the important role that kingsnakes play in the environment.

The Mississippi Museum for Natural Science is the state’s largest natural science museum and research center.

To learn more about how you can visit, go to our website at wcbi.com.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X