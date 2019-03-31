22 Rebels Top #6 Gators For Series Win

OXFORD, Miss. (Ole Miss Athletics) – Abbey Latham and Mikayla Allee each crushed a solo home run, while Brittany Finney and Molly Jacobsen teamed up to stifle the Gator offense as No. 22 Ole Miss (24-9, 5-3 SEC) earned a 3-1 victory over No. 6 Florida (29-8, 3-6 SEC) Sunday afternoon at the Ole Miss Softball Complex.

The victory in the rubber match gives Ole Miss its first series win over the Gators since 2007, just the third in the history of the Rebel program.

As it had been all weekend, the duo of Finney and Jacobsen was an effective one for Ole Miss on Sunday. Finney got the start, earning her eighth win after scattering five hits for just one run in 4.1 frames, striking out seven. Jacobsen picked up her third save of the season with 2.2 innings of work, allowing a pair of hits with two strikeouts.

For the second day in a row, the Rebels got the best of Gator ace Kelly Barnhill, registering three runs off the righty in just her fifth loss of the season.

After clubbing a walk off grand slam in Saturday’s win, Latham kept her hot bat going, smoking a Barnhill offering over the left field fence to give the Rebels an early 1-0 lead.

Florida knotted the score in the top of the third, with Hannah Adams legging out an infield single to bring Hannah Sipos in from third. However, the tied score wouldn’t last long.

Just a few short minutes later, freshman Allee clobbered the first home run of her career out of the leadoff spot to regain the advantage for the Rebels. Kylan Becker came home later in the frame to give Ole Miss some insurance, scoring on a throwing error.

After a ground out and a walk in the fifth, Ole Miss turned to Jacobsen out of the bullpen to close things out. Kendyl Lindaman notched a two-out single up the middle to put a pair of runners on but Jacobsen got out of danger, striking out Jordan Roberts to retire the side.

The Gators put the tying run on base in the seventh and final frame, with Jade Caraway registering a leadoff single and Amanda Lorenz drawing a walk. That brought up Lindaman, who had been a thorn in the side of the Rebels all weekend. While the Florida slugger had won her fair share of battles, Jacobsen won the war, inducing a week pop up before striking out Roberts to secure the win.

The Rebels won’t have much time to celebrate the weekend, heading to Nashville on Tuesday for a road game at Belmont, scheduled for 5 p.m. CT.

