28th annual Market Street Festival underway in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Several tents and tables were lined with vendors ready to tell shoppers about what they had to offer.

“I have been coming to arts and crafts shows for several years, and I have probably been coming to this for about 15-18 years,” said Joann Blair, Owner of Jab’s Pottery. “I have had my things in stores but I do not do that anymore, I am just out in the open now. The people are so nice here so I just keep coming back. ”

Mari Alys Crowe is a Sales Associate at Wisteria Creek Gifts. She said she was thrilled to share her products with shoppers.

“It is really like a boutique, we do a lot of vendor shows and we also do stuff like this which is fun. I do not do a lot of them, but apparently, they are starting to be pretty popular,” said Crowe. “Here is one I just made for the graduating classes. If anyone wants one, we are right in front of Lavender Lemon”

Venetia Oglesby shopped at the Market Street Festival. She said the festival is a great way to bring people together.

“Market Street is a lot of fun, I love to see all of the different things that are available,” said Oglesby. “I also love to see people and friends when we run into each other when we are shopping. I love seeing the ole miss stuff, and I love jewelry, and it is just a lot of fun. It is just a cool place to be because there is so much going on, and there are so many things to see because so many people have brought their items that they worked hard on. It is just a lot of fun; people should be here. ”

Rose Harrison is the owner of Hart’s Art.

“My business is basically just acrylic painting and abstract artwork,” said Harrison. and I do offer clothing and other merchandise as other ways to help support my business.”

This was the 28th annual Market Street Festival.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X