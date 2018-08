STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI)- Starkville Police make a second arrest in a shooting at The Block Townhomes last week.

Tyler Smith, 19, of Louisville was arrested Friday.

The shooting happened at The Block Townhomes on Montgomery Street.

He is charged with attempted murder.

Carson Clement, of Eupora, is also charged in connection to that shooting.

Smith’s bond is set at $250,000.