3 die in wrong-way wreck on north Mississippi highway

OXFORD, Miss. (AP) — Three people have died in a north Mississippi wreck after state troopers said a driver was going the wrong way Thursday night on a four-lane highway. Troopers says 52-year-old Jacquette Davis of West Point was driving west in the eastbound lanes of Mississippi 6/U.S. 278 east of Oxford near the Pontotoc County line. Investigators say Davis crashed into a car driven by 23-year-old Halie Tanner of Thaxton. Both the drivers died before they could be taken to a hospital. Also killed was 48-year-old Komoto Davis of West Point, a passenger in Davis’ car.