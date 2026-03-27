30 Lafayette Co. acres scorched after a controlled burn gets out of hand

LAFAYETTE COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 30 acres in Lafayette County were scorched after a controlled burn got out of hand.

Crews with the Lafayette County Fire Department were dispatched Thursday afternoon around 1:30 to County Road 343.

LCFD reports that when firefighters arrived on scene, they encountered a significant wind-driven fire, prompting additional backup.

After nearly six hours of fighting flames, fire crews were able to control the burn around 7:00 pm.

Three LCFD firefighters were treated on scene for minor injuries.

No structures or other property were damaged.

The Mississippi Forestry Commission, Lafayette County Emergency Management, Baptist Ambulance, and the Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the operations.

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