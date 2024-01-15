30th MLK Unity Breakfast: Honoring Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

MISSISSIPPI STATE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi State University was honoring the life and work of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.

The university hosted its 30th annual MLK Unity Breakfast.

This year’s keynote speaker was MSU alumna Camille Scales Young. She is the principal and director of Cornerstone Government Affairs in Jackson.

The program also featured opening remarks from MSU president, Dr. Mark Keenum, and music by the university’s Black Voices Gospel Choir.

Following the program, volunteers from various organizations in Starkville participated in the “MLK Day of Service” activities.

MSU’s Maroon Volunteer Center coordinated the service projects.

“It’s incredibly important that everyone observe Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Day because he’s a man who broke trends. He broke the mold and he left us a legacy and he left us a charge, right? He was very clear that the work we needed to do was not finished. The work did not end with his death. And it’s incredibly important that we listen to the message he had for us and that we follow up on that legacy because there is still so much more to be done to fulfill his dream,” said Delaney Vampran-Foster, MSU Office of Inclusive Excellence.

The Oktibbhea County NAACP canceled its march because of the weather. The Unity Park dedication ceremony has been postponed to February.

