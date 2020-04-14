$34.85 million in aid given to Mississippi airports

73 airports in Mississippi will be receiving aid from the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration.

$34,855,031 was given to the state to help with response efforts during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The funding is a part of the Trump Administration’s Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act Airport Grant Program.

The grant money will help support continuing operations and replace lost revenue from the decline in passenger traffic and other airport business because of the coronavirus.

The money is available for airport capital expenditures, airport operating expenses including payroll and utilities, and airport debt payments.

View a list of Mississippi airports receiving funding on an interactive map, along with funding for all U.S. airports on FAA’s website.