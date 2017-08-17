4 Charged In Clay County Underage Alcohol Sales Sting

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Clay County deputies are sending a message to those who sell alcohol to underage customers.

Now, four people are charged with the sell of alcohol to a minor.

Deputies, along with Alcohol Beverage Control agents set up an operation to catch clerks in the act on Wednesday night.

Three of the four stores resulted in the arrests.

Sheriff Eddie Scott says the investigation started as a result of several complaints from residents.

He did not release the locations of the stores, but says there’s no excuse for employees not to check ID’s before putting money in the cash register.

“Some of the store owners said to me last night that they were not aware of some of the laws. But they need to understand, it’s their responsibility to train the clerks in the laws concerning alcohol and minors and with tobacco. It’s not our job to come in there and train. When we come in there, normally we’re coming in there to make an arrest,” said Scott on Thursday morning.

Scott says there have also been complaints about beer being sold after hours.

Deputies will now do regular patrols around stores.

“It’s sad when stores put profit above the safety of our children,” added Scott.