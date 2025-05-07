4 County Crew Members clean up power lines at Slip and Dip

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) 4 County crews were picking up and cleaning up downed power lines at Slip and Dip waterpark in New Hope after high wind and heavy rain on Tuesday night, caused a power outage.

“The storms rolled through at about three this morning with some wind damage.” said Brian Clark, CEO of 4 County Power Electric Association. “And it took down some trees and some poles and our guys have been out since three this morning.”

A tree fell causing this pole to break, which knocked out the power.

But New Hope wasn’t the only place dealing with power outages.

CEO of 4 County Brian Clark said some residents in Clay, Choctaw, Noxubee and Webster counties, were without power due to last night’s severe weather.

“So, when it first hit at about three this morning, we had a little under a four thousand members without power.” said Clark. “We expect to have everybody back on this afternoon.”

Clark said, when storms touch down in rural areas, restoring power is not always the easiest thing.

“You know where we live at here in Mississippi, we have been heavily forested.” said Clark. “We have a lot of trees, we have a lot of low land, and we try to get vehicles in low areas where it is wet. Trying to cross trees, cut trees off lines, and hanging the wire and fiber back up just takes time.”

Clark also said, when there are multiple power outages, his crew members have steps to follow to make sure that no one is left in the dark for too long.

“When the storm first hits, we are in assessment mode.” said Clark. “We try and see how many broken poles there and how many people are without power. We try and see where we can get the most numbers of members back on the quickest, and that is where we start.”

Clark said that 4 county is working on getting a new meter system that will tell the company where outages are, and it will also help predict outages.

