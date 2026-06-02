UPDATE: Victim in Clay County shooting dies

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The victim in a Clay County shooting has died.

Sheriff Eddie Scott told WCBI the female victim died last night from her injuries.

First responders received a call Monday morning about a shooting on East Hazelwood Road after a son allegedly shot his mother before turning the gun on himself.

Both victims were taken to the North Mississippi Medical Center in West Point before being airlifted to NMMC in Tupelo.

An eyewitness inside the home at the time of the shooting was unharmed.

At this time, Sheriff Scott believes the incident stemmed from mental health issues.

There is no word yet on the male victim.

Stay with WCBI for updates.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.