Proposed 2% tax in Ackerman fallen short by two votes

ACKERMAN, Miss. (WCBI) – The numbers are in, and a proposed 2% tax in the town of Ackerman has fallen short of passing by just two votes.

According to the town’s Facebook page, the final vote count was 113 in favor of the proposed tax and 79 against.

While that does represent majority support for the plan, tax measures have to pass with a 60% majority.

The 113 votes in Ackerman represent 58.85% of the total vote, falling short by only 1.15%, or just over 2 votes.

The tax would have helped fund the planned Ackerman Sportsplex.

That project is now on hold indefinitely until the town can come up with a new source of money.

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