4 county crew working to restore power for Brooksville residents

BROOKSVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – A suspected tornado Sunday night, January 5, left several people in and around Brooksville in the dark.

Heavy wind and rain brought down trees and powerlines and had people trying to find shelter.

Monday morning residents and utility crews were out cleaning up the mess that was left behind.

“The wind at the house was kind of whistling like,” said Ronnie Durham, Noxubee County Resident. “When I came up here to talk to Lauren, she said it sounded like a train coming and said can feel the house shaking. It just happened so fast. I have never seen anything like this this close to home.”

“While driving towards this way, you can barely see,” said Dontevis Smith, Noxubee County Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy. “The wind and the rain were so heavy. It was almost like thick fog. You almost had to ride with your emergency lights on, just to see the vehicle in front of you.”

Noxubee County Chief Deputy Dontevis Smith said during severe weather like this, the safety of the community is always the top priority.

“It is very dangerous, because ultimately you’re the sacrifice when it comes down to making sure people are safe,” said Smith. “It is not something I take very lightly, but I do take it pretty serious mainly because you have people to identify. If houses are hit, or cars are hit. I remember hitting 911 about medical alerts to see if anyone needed medical alerts due to power outage.”

4 County crew members spent several hours in the freezing cold, working to restore power.

A team from the National Weather Service is studying the damage to determine if the storm was a tornado, and what strength it may have been.

