4-County crews work to restore power in Lowndes County

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Power Association crews worked through the night to restore power.

This is a video from Frontage Road in Lowndes County.

The electric co-op said seven poles were broken in the area.

It took at least a dozen workers to make the repairs.

Power was restored at about midnight for the area.

