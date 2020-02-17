4-County Electric Foundation celebrates community giving milestone

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4-County Electric Foundation announced a milestone moment in giving back to the community it serves.

Monday, the company said they’ve reached $1 million in awarded grants.

Since its start in 2015, about 200 awards have been given to organizations and schools throughout the county service area.

A total of six organizations took home around $26,000 of combined grant money.

CEO and general manager Brian Clark said giving back to the community is something 4-County Electric takes pride in.

“It’s a celebration of reception to celebrate $1 million that the members of 4-County have raised over the past five years and given back to all the communities we serve over that five-year time frame. It’s really a great day, great day to celebrate. It goes along without missions at 4 County electric to improve the quality of life to all those that we serve,” said Clark.

