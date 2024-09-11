4 County Electric makes preparations for upcoming bad weather

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Francine is expected to bring heavy rains and high winds, and that is a recipe for falling trees, which can mean downed power lines.

That can spell power outages for customers.

4 County Electric Power Association is doing what it can to get ahead of the storm.

They have put their emergency plan in place to get crews and equipment where they’re needed if there are outages.

4 County CEO Brian Clark reminds power customers that if they do experience an outage to call the utility company and stay away from downed lines and trees.

He says even with a plan in place, they still can’t know where every outage will happen, so it’s good to have a family plan, especially for those who rely on home medical equipment like oxygen.

“If you have a medical need, I would encourage you to contact us, let us know you have one, so we can flag your account. But, have a back-up plan, whether it’s a generator, a battery pack, or a family member that can get you where power is, if you have to have it for sustainability”, said 4 County’s CEO and General Manager Brian Clark.

Clark said once they have assessed their system and taken care of customers, they will be going to help others.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X