4 County Electric Power Assoc. donated money to local fire department

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The people that keep the lights turn out to help those who are first to answer the call in emergencies.

4 County Electric Power Association CEO Brian Clark presented a check for nearly $3,700 to the Lowndes County Board of Supervisors at this morning’s meeting.

The money is a grant from the 4 County Foundation to the District 5 Volunteer Fire Department to help firefighters buy new turnout gear.

The member funded foundation has awarded over 1$.6 million in grants over the past 7 years.