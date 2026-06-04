4 County Electric Power Association celebrates members and long history of service in Lowndes Co.

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – 4 County Electric Power Association was celebrating its members and a long history of service today.

The electric co-operative held its annual meeting today at East Mississippi Community College’s Mayhew Campus.

There was the business side of things, including hearing annual reports and electing directors to the board.

There was also food, fun, and prizes, including a retired 4 County fleet vehicle.

The company prides itself on supplying dependable, affordable electricity to its members, but CEO Brian Clark says the mission goes further than that.

“Four County’s mission is to improve the quality of life for all of those that we touch, and you see that we do that. A lot of businesses say that, but our actions do the talking for us. You see us restoring power. You see us bringing you the internet. You see us helping with economic development. You see us helping the needy people in our community. Our employees aren’t just here to work. We’re here to serve you. We live in your communities. We want this community to thrive, because we’re part of it,” said General Manager Brian Clark.

More than 600 people attended today’s meeting.

4 County was created 90 years ago and serves all or parts of nine counties.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.