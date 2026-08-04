MDE designates 15 elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading (SOR) Schools

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Just over a handful of schools across the state are being recognized by the Mississippi Department of Education for students’ reading skills, and some happen to be in the WCBI viewing area.

On Monday, MDE designated 15 elementary schools as Mississippi Emerging Science of Reading (SOR) Schools.

The top honor is given to schools that have teachers trained in the science of reading and whose efforts exemplify students’ strong reading skills in kindergarten through third grade.

In our area, three schools in Lowndes County were recognized, including New Hope Lower Elementary, New Hope Upper Elementary, and Caledonia Elementary.

MDE’s K-3 Literacy Leadership Team will travel to the three schools on Monday, August 24, to celebrate this accomplishment.

All k-5 schools in the state are invited annually to apply for the Science of Reading Recognition.

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